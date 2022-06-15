ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro Public Library is ready to welcome its patrons back on a more stable schedule.
The double trouble of coronavirus and construction shutdowns over the last two years led to openings and closings, but it’s hoped all that’s in the past, Library Director Amy Rhilinger said this week.
An open house, or a “grand reopening,” has been scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 25.
It takes place right before the Expo for the Senses, which starts at 4 p.m. downtown, so residents can go from one to the other. “I hope people will come and check the place out,” Rhilinger said.
Light refreshments will be available and the folk duo Hungrytown is scheduled to provide musical entertainment at the open house.
The duo, Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson from Vermont, have performed all over the country and world singing their original songs.
Those who attend the open house will be able to see and feel the changes wrought inside and out.
What they can see outside is a new roof and new windows.
What they can feel inside is the cool air provided by a new air-conditioning system, which will be much appreciated on hot summer days.
In addition, the audio-visual section of the library has been moved to the third floor and the Spanish language book collection has been moved to the first floor, Rhilinger said.
Computers have been updated and the Wi-Fi has been improved.
“The Wi-Fi is much stronger and more secure than it has ever been,” Rhilinger said.