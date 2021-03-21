Amy Rhilinger started out as an assistant children’s librarian 19 years ago and has worked her way up to the top at the Attleboro Public Library.
Mayor Paul Heroux recently appointed her the library’s director after the departure of Christine Johnson, who served in that capacity for two years and eight months.
Rhilinger has been assistant director for seven years and before that was the “‘Tween Teen Librarian.”
She has a master’s degree in library science from Simmons College in Boston and comes to the job at a time of turbulence.
She said her main goal for the moment is to “keep a steady course.”
Much of the turbulence comes from various closings and openings and restricted use caused by coronavirus.
In addition to that is an ongoing $6.9 million library renovation project that includes interior and exterior work and is not expected to be completed until August.
While the library is open, Rhilinger said it’s best to call first to make sure entrance to the building will be permitted because there are times when parts of it will be shut down.
Sometimes there are staff shortages, especially on Thursdays and Saturdays which cause problems, but currently volunteers are filling the holes as much as possible, she said.
However curbside service is continuing.
The, 49-year-old grew up in North Attleboro and has lived in Plainville, but is now an Attleboro resident.
She said she wants to expand the library’s collaboration with various outside groups such as Audubon at Oak Knoll and the Attleboro Land Trust which serve as educational groups.
“The library is more than books and movies,” Rhilinger said, noting that the facility is a member of Attleboro’s Self-Sufficiency Coalition, whose mission is to “to empower individuals and strengthen communities.”
It’s also important to act as a source of information for people needing help paying bills or finding food to feed themselves and their families, she said.
That was especially important during the pandemic when at one point unemployment in Attleboro soared to 19.3 percent.
It remains important because pre-pandemic unemployment levels have not returned.
The latest figures show that the unemployment rate is 6.8 percent, or more than double the 3.2 percent immediately before the pandemic.
“We’re finding that people have never had to find help finding food or paying bills,” Rhilinger said, noting that information to help with those problems was posted on the library’s doors when it was closed.
“We want to expand that service and make people more aware,” Rhilinger said.
The new director will manage a $1.1 million budget and a full time staff of 13.
At least one of those jobs is vacant, her old one, that of assistant director.
There’s a part time staff of 12.
