ATTLEBORO -- City public safety officials now have more authority to help free animals confined in hot cars.
The city council has amended its ordinances by adding a provision of state law that allows an "animal control officer, a law enforcement officer or a firefighter" to enter a motor vehicle to free an endangered animal.
Under the law, the officials may enter the vehicle “by any reasonable means to protect the health and safety of the animal” after making “reasonable efforts” to locate the vehicle’s owner.
The frequency of pets being found in hot cars prompted the state Legislature to pass a law allowing for their rescue three years ago.
It was signed by Gov. Charlie Baker in August 2016.
Generally speaking, the safety of animals is most often endangered during hot weather months.
Police and animal control officers often get calls from concerned citizens who spot a dog or some other animal locked in a car in the hot weather without sufficient ventilation to keep it cool.
Temperatures in closed cars rise rapidly to dangerous levels, especially in the summer, and can easily result in the death of the animal.
Entrance to the vehicle can be gained for the “sole purpose” of helping the animal, according to the law.
The measure came through the ordinance committee headed up by Councilor Diana Holmes.
The danger to animals prompted Mayor Paul Heroux to establish a zero tolerance policy for animals found in hot cars last year.
In the summer of 2018 he ordered police to issue tickets for anyone who failed to keep their pets safe.
Prior to that, police had the option of issuing a warning.
The fines start at $150 and go up for second and third offenses.
