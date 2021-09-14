ATTLEBORO — A Somerville man arrested last month in a raid at a Hope Street house where police found a stolen handgun has been deemed a dangerous person and ordered held without bail.
Jamal R. Escobar, 27, was arrested Aug. 25 by state police assigned to the Middlesex County district attorney’s office, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
Police found a loaded 9 mm handgun above a ceiling tile in a basement bedroom at 52 Hope St., where Escobar was staying, according to a police report.
The gun was reported stolen in Cambridge in August 2019, according to the report.
Escobar pleaded innocent in Attleboro District to related firearms charges filed by state police and is the subject of an ongoing investigation in Middlesex County.
A spokesperson for the Middlesex County district attorney’s office would not comment on the investigation.
But a search warrant affidavit indicates police suspect Escobar is distributing marijuana using Instagram and Snapchat apps in various North Shore towns.
He has not been charged with any drug dealing offenses but has been charged with ramming an unmarked police cruiser July 30 while fleeing police, according to court records.
Investigators had been tracking his whereabouts through his cellphone, which Somerville police say led them to the house on Hope Street.
Somerville police executed the search warrant Aug. 25 with the help of a state police SWAT team, Attleboro police and the U.S. Secret Service.
In addition to the gun, police say they seized a cellphone that will be analyzed.
Attleboro confirmed the raid at the time but referred questions to Middlesex County authorities.
In Attleboro District Court, Escobar faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (second offense), unlawful possession of ammunition (subsequent offense) improper storage of a firearm and receiving stolen property.
Authorities learned Escobar had been staying at 52 Hope St. for several weeks.
He faces domestic assault charges in a case involving his ex-girlfriend in Somerville District Court. He was ordered to stay away from her at a Somerville address that was listed for his address.
Police say he was also wanted on seven outstanding warrants when he was arrested and has a criminal record with firearms convictions as well as assault, larceny and resisting arrest.
He is being held at Middlesex County Jail and is scheduled for a video conference Sept. 30 on the charges in Attleboro District Court.
His lawyer, Ted Koban of Attleboro, filed a motion arguing police had no probable cause to conduct the raid.
