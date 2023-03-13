ATTLEBORO — Jonathan Tavares, a lawyer and real estate agent, on Monday became the first person to declare he will be running in a special election to fill the city council seat vacated when Cathleen DeSimone resigned to become mayor.
“I’m running because I think Attleboro needs new leadership from a younger generation,” he said in a brief interview.
A date for the special election has not been set yet, but it will be the second special election this year. One was held Feb. 28 to fill the mayor’s seat after Paul Heroux left to become sheriff of Bristol County. It was won by DeSimone.
Tavares, 28, said he has lived in Attleboro nearly all his life. He is married and has five children ages 7 and younger. His parents were from Cape Verde and he calls Attleboro a melting pot.
An attorney, he said he works in real estate.
He graduated from New England Law School and earned his bachelor’s degree online from Liberty University.
Tavares said he would like to work on problems such as affordable housing and issues impacting senior citizens.
He said he has some political experience from working on election campaigns in Attleboro for the likes of the late George Ross, who was a city councilor and state representative.
Tavares also donated $100 to the unsuccessful mayoral campaign of Council President Jay DiLisio, who is running for mayor again in the fall.