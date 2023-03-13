City Hall Exterior
Attleboro City Hall

ATTLEBORO — Jonathan Tavares, a lawyer and real estate agent, on Monday became the first person to declare he will be running in a special election to fill the city council seat vacated when Cathleen DeSimone resigned to become mayor.

“I’m running because I think Attleboro needs new leadership from a younger generation,” he said in a brief interview.