ATTLEBORO — Council on Aging Director Melissa Tucker retired at the end of November after 21 months on the job.
Overall Tucker, 52, had 27 years in at the COA.
A temporary appointment of a woman from Somerset fell through so Mayor Paul Heroux has appointed Recreation Director Dennis Walsh and his assistant Tim Killion to fill in until an new director can be appointed.
It’s not the first time Walsh and Killion have filled in for a departed department head.
The duo took the reins at the park and forestry department when 50-year veteran Aurelia “Sonny” Almeida retired and the position was not filled immediately.
Walsh said the COA’s assistant director also left leaving the department with no administration, so he and Killion volunteered to assist with the daily administrative tasks that need to be performed.
“There are a lot of good people over there and we’re glad to support them in some way,” Walsh said.
Walsh and Killion won’t be paid extra for their efforts.
“The city’s been good to me,” Walsh said. “I’m just trying to help out.”
Tucker took over at the COA during a tough time.
The COA was tasked with trying to help seniors make appointments for coronavirus vaccinations as the pandemic raged.
And it was no easy task, even for computer-savvy outreach workers.
At the beginning of the vaccination campaign there was little supply and hundreds of thousands of elders seeking shots statewide.
Outreach workers said they were constantly at their computers pushing the refresh button trying to get into the electronic queue to make appointments. It took weeks to succeed.
“The most vulnerable population had the most difficult time getting the shot,” Tucker said in an interview at the time.
In addition, Tucker also pushed for a feasibility study for a new Council on Aging center which is now in progress.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
