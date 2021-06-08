ATTLEBORO -- The city’s recreation department has a limited number of tickets for sale to Attleboro residents for three Boston Red Sox games at Fenway Park this summer.
The first is against the Kansas City Royals on June 28. The second is on July 28 against the Toronto Blue Jays and the third is on Aug. 20, also against Toronto.
All seats are in the bleachers.
The June 28 and July 28 tickets are $34 each and the Aug. 20 tickets cost $40 each.
Game times are 7:10 p.m. and transportation is not provided.
Households will be limited to four tickets each per game and the tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
There are no more paper tickets at Fenway so all tickets will be forwarded via a smartphone app.
Visit www.cityofattleboro.us/218/recreation-department and fill out the “Special Event” registration form available on the homepage.
For more information call Program Coordinator Tim Killion at 774-203-1889 ext 6.
