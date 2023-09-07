ATTLEBORO — Prisoners of War, military personnel missing in action and first responders during the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be recognized and helped with events the next two Saturdays in the city.
The Attleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 115 will hold a family-friendly BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St.
Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance for a $20 donation (contact Shane Rioux, 508-369-3011, Julie Hall at jahall88@gmail.com, Walter Thibodeau at walterthibodeau2@aol.com). Kids 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult may eat free.
Adult menu has steak tips, baked potato, roll, salad, and desserts. Kids menu includes chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, and a cookie.
Live entertainment will feature performances by Soup 2 Nuts and the Irish Band Garda.
The event is sponsored by the Attleboro POW-MIA September 11th Committee. All proceeds go towards helping area veterans and their families and families adversely impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
A big anniversary is being celebrated the following Saturday, Sept. 16.
VFW Post 115 will host its 25th annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony to honor the heroes taken as prisoners during war and those still missing.
The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in Capron Park at the Veterans Triangle in front of the POW-MIA-9/11 monument.
“We do this work for the families and loved ones of combat veterans who are still missing after all these years,” said John Bouchard, former U.S. Marine and Vietnam veteran, past VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20 Commander, and co-chair of the POW/MIA Committee. “We’re very aware and concerned that their families want to bring them home.”
Bouchard hopes the U.S. government will continue sending recovery teams overseas to search for the remains of missing American soldiers.
There are still 39 Vietnam soldiers missing in action from Massachusetts.
The events will “help us all to remember the sacrifices made by military service members during their tours of duty and first responders during the attacks on 9-11-01,” event organizers said.