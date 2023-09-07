9/11 Memorials
The POW-MIA 9/11 memorial at Capron Park in Attleboro features a piece of steel from the World Trade Center site.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — Prisoners of War, military personnel missing in action and first responders during the 9/11 terrorist attacks will be recognized and helped with events the next two Saturdays in the city.

The Attleboro Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 115 will hold a family-friendly BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Attleboro Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St.