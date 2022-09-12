ATTLEBORO -- The city's recreation department will offer supervised gym and recreation activities from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting in October and running through mid-April at the Bartek Recreation Center, 81 Pine St.
The programs, which begin Oct. 1, are open to Attleboro residents only.
This is not open for team practices or those participating in youth leagues.
The gymnasium has three basketball courts which can be used for shooting hoops, soccer, playing catch or other activities.
The recreation room has two pool tables, table tennis and foosball.
The Attleboro Youth Center opens Oct. 3.
This after-school, drop-in program, provides a range of activities for youth under the supervision of a recreation staff.
Any Attleboro youth enrolled in school between the ages of 8 and 17 may participate.
Activities available include basketball, soccer, computer games, Xbox, foosball, table tennis, billiards and table games.
The schedule for the center is 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Beginning Dec. 2, the center will be open Monday through Friday.
