ATTLEBORO -- The city's recreation department is offering two programs for parents and their kids this winter and spring.
The department is providing free supervised gym and recreation activities from noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, now through mid-April at the Bartek Recreation Center at 81 Pine St.
It's open to Attleboro residents only.
Parents are encouraged to shoot hoops with their children or play billiards, table tennis or foosball in the game room.
The gym offers three basketball courts which can also be used for soccer, playing catch or other activities.
The gym is not open for team practices for youth leagues.
During the week, the department offers an after school program known as The Attleboro Youth Center, also at the Bartek Recreation Center.
Any Attleboro youth enrolled in school between the ages of 8 and 17 may participate.
Activities include basketball, soccer, computer games, Xbox, foosball, table tennis, billiards and table games.
Every youth must sign and adhere to a Code of Conduct.
The Youth Center is open Monday-Friday, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
There's no charge to participate.
The Youth Center is supported by the Community Development Block Grant Program and private donations.
Transportation is not provided.
City policy requires all participants to wear a face mask while in the building.
Contact Tim Killion, Program Coordinator, with questions at 774-203-1889 X 6 or email at recreationcoord@cityofattleboro.us.