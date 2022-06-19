ATTLEBORO — Rick Correia, chairman of the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority, has resigned from the board after 13 years on the job.
He came to the board in 2009 in a time of turmoil, but leaves in a time of peace.
Correia, who will turn 72 next week, said he has retired from his electrical contracting business, sold his house in Attleboro and is moving to his vacation home in Brewster on Cape Cod.
He submitted his letter of resignation to the board and Mayor Paul Heroux on Thursday morning during the annual meeting to elect new officers.
His resignation became effective at noon.
Correia nominated member Rose Larson to be the next chair of the authority and she was voted into that position.
He has served on the ARA since 2009 and has been chairman since August of 2015 when former chair Judy Robbins died in a tragic automobile accident.
In his letter of resignation he left the board with some advice.
“Members of the board should keep their political affiliation and their EGO’s at the door of meetings and pick them back up on the way out, ” he said.
Correia said that’s the way the board has functioned for years and it’s the way the board should continue to function.
“I never wanted the board to become political with the decisions they made,” he told a Sun Chronicle reporter. “It just made our job so much easier and pleasant to do. I just wanted them to remember that and foster that.”
Politics should not get in the way of what is best for a project or the community, he said.
Correia, a former school board chairman, was appointed to the ARA in September 2009 to replace Don Smyth, who resigned as the result of a city council plan to investigate the ARA after it became mired in financial trouble.
He became the third member of the board who supported then-Mayor Kevin Dumas’ effort to fire then-Executive Director Michael Milanoski, whom the mayor blamed for the near bankruptcy of the ARA.
Correia worked behind the scenes to keep an effort to build a sports complex on Commerce Way land on track and was credited with a key role in selling the 104 acres for the project that eliminated the ARA’s burdensome $2.1 million debt.
Correia said he will miss the work, but it’s time for him to move on.
“I have enjoyed my time working with past and present members of the board as well as city departments that have helped us achieve our goals of cleaning up blighted and decadent properties in the community to clear the way for developments that enhance the quality of life for residents in the Attleboro community,” he said in his letter.
“I’m going to miss my everyday conversations with many of you, but it is time for me to move on.”
Mayor Paul Heroux praised Correia.
“Rick was an outstanding member of the ARA and is a friend to me,” he said in an emailed statement. “He helped bring the ARA back from its darker days. He is well respected by the people who he worked with on the ARA. Many people in the city don’t know who Rick is, but they do see the work he does. This is a loss to the city, but I wish Rick well in his retirement.”
Heroux said he is seeking a candidate to replace Correia.