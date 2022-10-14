Thursday night and Friday morning's storm dumped about two inches of rain in the Attleboro region leading to some minor street flooding.
However, the area escaped the wind damage seen in western Massachusetts and Cape Cod. Wind gusts as high as 50 mph toppled trees on the Cape.
In Attleboro, the water department reported 1.7 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. Friday. The wind was 5 mph or less.
Other reports were 2.5 inches in Mansfield by 9:45 a.m., and just over 2 inches in Norton.
In Foxboro, 1.75 inches of rain fell by 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
As of 12:45 p.m., there were 10 customers without power in Seekonk but the issue was expected to be repaired by early Friday afternoon.
The rain was needed to reduce drought conditions in areas of the state.
"A generous swath of 2.5"+ fell across southeastern MA over the past 24 hours while everyone else picked up between 1 and 2" of rain! We'll place this storm in the "win" category when it comes to making up for such a dry Summer," the weather service off in Norton tweeted late Friday morning.
The forecast calls for sunny skies and high temperatures near 67 degrees Saturday and lows around 49 degrees Saturday night.
It will remain sunny on Sunday with a high temperature near 66 degrees.
