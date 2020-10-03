September has gone down in the record books as one of the driest Septembers as the region continues to experience a severe drought.
No surprise there as leaves on trees are dropping earlier than usual, lawns and plants have whittled, and a half-inch rainstorm is looked on as a blessing.
September saw just 1.28 inches of rain for a month that typically gets hit with about 4 inches, according to Attleboro Water Department records. Only 13 other years had less rain in September.
Just about all of the month had been dry, with storms of nearly half an inch the beginning of the month and Wednesday’s approximately 3/4 of an inch closing out September.
In fact, for more than a three-week span in the middle of the month, just .03 inches of rain was recorded by the water department.
Only 2 inches of rain was recorded in August, a month that typically gets about twice that much.
For the first nine months of the year, precipitation — which is rain and melted snow, measured 28.67 inches, well below the normal 35.15 inches, water department records show.
As for temperatures in September, the average daily high of 75 degrees compares to a usual 73. The highest temp was 85 two days early in the month.
The average daily low temperature was 55.5 degrees, comparing to a normal 54.
The lowest temperature was 38 Sept. 21.
