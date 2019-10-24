State Rep. Jim Hawkins found himself briefly in the spotlight during the early stages of debate over a $1.5 billion education bill Wednesday, but ended up withdrawing an amendment that drew the attention.
The Boston-area media had focused on it because his amendment was favored by the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
The amendment would have given local school districts control over the extra money they will receive from the bill. It had 30 co-sponsors.
The state commissioner of education is authorized to approve spending plans as a means of holding schools accountable. Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said local officials know better than state bureaucrats where the money is needed.
But Hawkins said Thursday he withdrew the amendment when it became obvious it was going to lose by a wide margin.
He said the measure could still be included in the final version of the bill, as it is in the Senate bill. Perhaps when the conference committee acts, it will leave the Senate language in, he said.
If he had insisted on a vote on the amendment, Hawkins said it would have lost and hurt its chances with the conference committee because the House would have been on record as being opposed.
Still, he said he strongly favored the overall bill.
"It was better than expected," he said.
Hawkins said local districts "need to have control over" extra money from the bill, not someone in Malden," a reference to the town where the state education department is located.
He also said the state overuses standardized testing to determine the needs of a school.
House leadership opposed Hawkins' amendment, saying it would have weakened accountability needed to assure the $1.5 billion is being spent responsibly.
"I think it’s very important that we have some sense of accountability,” Rep. Alice Peisch, House chairwoman of the Joint Committee on Education, was quoted by State House News Service as saying. “We’re adding 1.5 billion dollars to the education funding that the state is providing primarily focused on improving the educational opportunities for low-income students.”
Other opponents cited examples of misspending that had to be checked.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said all schools will benefit from the bill, although it is focused on cities with large low-income populations.
"This is really a monumental accomplishment," she said.
Similar legislation has been pending at the Statehouse for years, but it passed only now because leaders of the two bodies worked out a compromise, Poirier said.
