ATTLEBORO — A city resident was one of three men arrested Thursday in connection with a bank robbery in Boston.
Jahleel Bodden, 22, of Attleboro, Dimitry Hall, 27, of Dorchester, and a 16-year-old from Mattapan were arrested in the area of Harvard and Morton streets in the Dorchester section of Boston, police said.
The robbery was reported about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Santander Bank at 860 River St., in the Hyde Park section.
Police were told a suspect handed a teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded money.
The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
Bodden, Hall, and the juvenile were found by police shortly after the robbery.
The suspects were scheduled to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.
