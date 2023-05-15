ATTLEBORO — William “Bill” F. Donlevy, an Attleboro resident who was well known for the help he provided to immigrants, especially Cambodians and Hispanics, died on May 9 at Morgan Health Center in Johnston, R.I.
He was 78.
Word of Donlevy’s death drew words of praise from the city’s current mayor and a former one.
“So sorry to hear this,” former mayor Kevin Dumas said in an email. “Bill was a tremendous and caring person who gave so much of himself toward helping others especially those who were immigrants.”
“I’m sorry to hear of Bill’s passing,” Mayor Cathleen DeSimone wrote in an email. “Although I did not know him well, I first heard Bill’s name mentioned years ago when I was teaching ESL (English as a Second Language) classes at The Literacy Center. As someone who has also represented and worked with immigrants, I appreciate the good work that Bill did for our community and I extend my sincere condolences to Bill’s wife and children.”
Donlevy, was for many years president of Comprehensive Social Services at the Richardson School on Pine Street and in that position was able to assist many immigrants trying to make it in America.
He helped them obtain a high school equivalency diploma and citizenship, all at no cost to his students.
Donlevy also taught English as a Second Language.
Former Sun Chronicle reporter Jim Hand praised Donlevy in a 2017 column.
“When refugees from the killing fields of Cambodia started to resettle in Attleboro in the early 1980s, Bill Donlevy was there to help them,” Hand wrote. “He said the Cambodians had often lived in refugee camps in Thailand for years, waiting to find a safe home away from the murderous regime of Pol Pot and the Khmer Rouge.”
Donlevy and wife Patti adopted two Cambodian girls who came to this country seeking a home and a way forward.
Pagna Sophal Donlevy and her sister Pisey Donlevy were taken in by the Donlevys during the most desperate moments of their early lives in America.
In all senses of the word, the couple became Pagna’s, and Pisey’s father and mother.
“Without Bill, we don’t have what we have today,” Pagna said.
In 2018 they honored their adoptive parents with these words.
“We, the children, and friends, would like to honor Mr. Bill William Donlevy and Mrs. Patti Donlevy, our parents’ unconditional love in bringing us to the world and enduring tough months and years in raising us to be good, decent, caring responsible children by celebrating their Long Life and following the traditional Ceremony of the Four Basic Necessities to express our gratitude, respect, appreciation and love to them.”
A letter to the editor by Pat Randall from Foxboro also praised the Donlevys.
“They deserve much more than the heartfelt ‘thanks’ I could give them for their amazing, unselfish good deeds,” Randall wrote. “This world would be a better place if there would be more people like Bill and Patti Donlevy. Bless them.”
Bill Donlevy also founded a neighborhood watch on the East Side in Attleboro that helped to end drug dealing, a Sun Chronicle news story once reported.
His obituary stated, “Bill or ‘Mr. Bill,’ as he was commonly referred to, helped thousands of people in his lifetime.
“He worked with the Hispanic and Cambodian population on the East Side of Attleboro and with the help of the Attleboro Police Department he helped fight the war on drugs.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
