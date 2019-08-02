ATTLEBORO — A 22-year-old city man is facing charges of beating up a homeless man who used to live with him.
Kenneth M. Stoddard of Perrin Street pleaded innocent Friday in Attleboro District Court to assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.
Stoddard allegedly punched and kicked the 40-year-old man Thursday in the tent the man was living in off Starkey Avenue. A day before, the man had moved out of the Perrin Street apartment where Stoddard resided, according to a police report.
No motive for the alleged attack was disclosed.
The man, whose last known address was on Pine Street, was living in the tent before moving in with Stoddard and a woman on Perrin Street, according to the report.
At about 10 p.m. Thursday, the man went to Walgreens at Starkey Avenue and Pleasant Street to get help. Police were called and found the man bloodied with a broken nose and a lump on his face.
Stoddard was later arrested after police found him in a closet in the basement of the Perrin Street apartment house, according to records.
He is free on his own recognizance.
