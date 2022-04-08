ATTLEBORO -- A city resident who was hit by an alleged drunken driver early Monday while crossing a street in downtown Boston has died, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said.
Richard Mullins, 33, succumbed to his injuries late Wednesday and additional charges are expected to be filed against the driver, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.
Mullins was critically injured shortly before 1 a.m. Monday while crossing in the area of 75 Kneeland St. He died at Tufts Medical Center, according to the district attorney’s office.
The driver, Abana Cabrera, 36, pleaded not guilty Monday in Boston Municipal Court to charges of second-offense drunken driving, drunken driving while causing serious bodily injury and failing to yield, according to court records.
She is charged under the name Roberto Rodriguez Cabrera, according to the district attorney’s office.
The defendant allegedly made statements to Boston detectives that she had been drinking since 4 p.m. the prior afternoon. Detectives noted an odor of alcohol from the defendant during the interview, according to the district attorney’s office.
Bail was set at $7,500 cash and Cabrera was ordered to submit to GPS monitoring, refrain from driving and drinking alcohol, and surrender any passports should she post bail.
Prosecutors requested $10,000 cash bail with home confinement with a GPS bracelet among other conditions.
Cabrera was previously convicted of driving under the influence in Nevada in 2016, according to the district attorney’s office.
The case was continued to May 6.