ATTLEBORO — A 35-year-old city man died over the weekend after being taken from the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth to a New Bedford hospital.
Jason Michaels, 35, of Attleboro, died Sunday night at St. Luke’s Hospital, said Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
A preliminary investigation revealed Michaels appeared to have suffered from a medical emergency around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, Miliote said.
“Correctional officers were called to his cell by a fellow inmate who was screaming for help,” Miliote said. “Correctional officers found the deceased unresponsive and seizing on the floor of his cell. They immediately rendered aid and transported him to the hospital, where he later died.”
The death is under investigation and the district attorney’s office is also awaiting autopsy/toxicology results from the medical examiner.