Cedric Cromwell

Former Mashpee Wampanoag tribe chairman and Attleboro resident Cedric Cromwell.

 AP FILE PHOTO

ATTLEBORO — A city resident and former leader of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for accepting bribes related to the tribe’s long-planned casino project in Taunton.

Cedric Cromwell, 57, of 8 Seanna Road, Attleboro, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to one year of probation after he completes his prison term, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.