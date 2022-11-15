ATTLEBORO — A city resident and former leader of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for accepting bribes related to the tribe’s long-planned casino project in Taunton.
Cedric Cromwell, 57, of 8 Seanna Road, Attleboro, was also sentenced in U.S. District Court in Boston to one year of probation after he completes his prison term, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
A co-defendant, David DeQuattro, 56, the owner of a Providence architecture and design firm, was sentenced to one year of probation to be spent confined to his Warwick home with electronic monitoring.
U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock also fined Cromwell $25,000 and ordered DeQuattro to pay $50,000.
The men were convicted by a jury following a 10-day trial. Specifically, Cromwell was convicted of two counts of accepting bribes as an agent of an Indian tribal government, three counts of extortion and one count of conspiring to commit extortion.
DeQuattro was convicted of one count of paying a bribe to an agent of an Indian tribal government. Cromwell continues to face four remaining charges of filing a false tax return by failing to report about $176,000 in income to the IRS, according to prosecutors.
At the sentencing hearing Tuesday, the judge granted Cromwell’s motion for acquittal and threw out the jury’s verdict on the extortion counts but denied the defendants’ motions for acquittal on the bribery counts.
Federal prosecutors argued that Cromwell accepted $10,000, a home gym system and a weekend stay at an upscale Boston hotel from DeQuattro in exchange for nearly $5 million in casino project contracts between 2015 and 2017.
Cromwell, who was removed as chair after his indictment in 2020, denied seeking or accepting bribes. DeQuattro has maintained he was simply donating to Cromwell’s political campaign.
“Mr. Cromwell was elected to represent the 12,000-year-old Wampanoag Tribe. He received the privilege of leading the Mashpee Wampanoag people, who put their faith and trust in him with each ballot they cast. Rather than striving to make his community better through honorable deeds of service, he dishonored his people and his position by accepting bribes for his own personal gain,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.
Rollins, who met with tribal leaders in Mashpee last week, said she hopes the sentence brings accountability to the Mashpee Wampanoag community “and closes the door on this dark chapter in their rich history. “
Cromwell’s predecessor as tribal chairman, Glenn Marshall, was also sentenced to federal prison in 2009 after pleading guilty to violating federal campaign finance laws, embezzling tribal funds and other fraud charges while working with convicted lobbyist Jack Abramoff as the tribe successfully pushed for federal recognition in 2007.
The tribe’s casino plan has faced years of legal setbacks but got a boost in December when President Joe Biden’s administration affirmed the tribe’s sovereign reservation.
The Mashpee Wampanoag tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Indigenous people the Pilgrims encountered four centuries ago, broke ground in 2016 on a $1 billion resort casino in a former industrial park in Taunton.
Dubbed First Light, the resort called for a hotel and shopping, dining and entertainment options, including a water park.
