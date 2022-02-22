ATTLEBORO — There could be a race for the local seat in the state House of Representatives, the first in a general election since 2018.
Patricia Bellfield has taken out nomination papers to run as an independent for the 2nd Bristol District seat currently held by Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro.
Hawkins, first elected in a special election in 2018, ran unopposed in 2020. He has not made a formal announcement yet on his plans for this year.
Bellfield, 48, a resident of 108 Newport Ave., says she has not made a final decision about entering the race, but in a phone interview said she’s “looking forward to running.”
“I feel like Attleboro is changing. There is a lot of diversity and we need representation,” Bellfield, who is African American, said.
Bellfield is a Chicago native who has lived in the Bay State for some 20 years. She says she has lived in Attleboro for “three or four years.”
Bellfield has an associate’s degree in early education from Roxbury Community College and said she is in the process of starting a ride share business.
Her entrepreneurial effort is part of what prompted her to seek office.
“It’s very hard to get a contract or grant,” she said. “I will work tirelessly for Attleboro to see that we are getting the funding that we need” from the state, “and how many minorities receive funding.”
Bellfield said she’s also concerned about the high cost of rental housing in the city.
“There’s a huge housing issue,” she said.