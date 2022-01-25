ATTLEBORO — Julie Hall, a former Attleboro city councilor, is kicking off her second run for the 4th District Congressional seat on Thursday.
Hall, a Republican and Air Force veteran, will hold a fundraiser from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Dublin Rose, 940 Fall River Ave., Seekonk.
Former state representatives Elizabeth and Kevin Poirier will deliver opening remarks.
The keynote speaker will be Bristol County Sheriff Thomas M. Hodgson, who will talk about his experiences at the southern U.S. border.
Hall will speak as well.
Hall lost to Democrat Jake Auchincloss in the November 2020 election for the seat vacated by Democrat Joe Kennedy III, who tried unsuccessfully to unseat U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, also a Democrat.
Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP at info@hallforcongress.com.