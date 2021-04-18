ATTLEBORO — A city resident has been named one of the heads of the regional Boy Scouts organization.
Dennis Leahy is the new president of the Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America that serves roughly 7,000 youth in Southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Pawcatuck, Conn.
The president serves as the top volunteer in the council and presides over the volunteer executive board, leading the board in strategic decision-making, stewardship of resources, and delivery of programs.
“I am excited to join the Narragansett Council in this new role and help bring the unique leadership-building programs of Scouting to more youth across Southern New England,” Leahy said.
Leahy has spent more than 25 years at Bristol County Savings Bank in Attleboro, joining as their controller in November 1995 and was promoted to executive vice president, treasurer and chief financial officer in March 2012.
He holds degrees from Babson College and the National School of Banking at Fairfield University and a bachelor of science degree in accounting and finance from Bridgewater State University.
Leahy serves on the finance council of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fall River, is a board member and incorporator of the Hockomock Area YMCA and is a member of the Greater Attleboro/Taunton Regional Advisory Board of the United Way of Massachusetts Bay.
“We are thrilled to have Dennis Leahy as a long-time board member and volunteer and to have him step up in our organization as the Council President,” Narragansett Council CEO Tim McCandless said. “Bristol County Savings Bank has been a generous supporter of Scouting over the years, and we look forward to tapping into Mr. Leahy’s leadership experience.”
Bristol County Savings Bank’s support is largely targeted to the Scoutreach program that emphasizes bringing Scouting to economically-disadvantaged neighborhoods in Attleboro, Taunton, New Bedford, and Fall River. The support helps fund program leadership and camp scholarships.
Leahy lives in Attleboro with his wife Debra, daughters Brooklynn and Tatum, and son Colin.
