TIVERTON, R.I. —An Attleboro resident made a splash once more into the 39-degree waters at Fogland Beach in Tiverton for her eighth annual polar plunge on Sunday afternoon to benefit the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro.
Shelley Dunlea, who has benefited from the food pantry herself and knows the conundrum of “Do I pay the electric bill or buy groceries?” all too well, raised $4,000 during last year’s plunge.
During that time, Dunlea was joined by only five people in the water at the beach, but splashing alongside her this year were 11 people – and the crowd on the shore to support Dunlea and her cause numbered approximately three dozen.
“It was one of our biggest years,” Dunlea said. “The amount of support we get at the beach is unbelievable — they’re just there to come cheer us on.”
Although the time of the season is not exactly conducive to swimming, Dunlea says, “You always get that pins-and-needles feeling” and the air temperature was 53 degrees — it is the first day of a new year, which brings its own sense of anticipation.
“You feel like (the water temperature) is giving you a sense of renewal,” Dunlea said. “It feels like a renewal for the new year.”
The amount raised for Sunday’s polar plunge was not immediately available.