Polar Plunge 2022

Shelley Dunlea, center, participated in a polar plunge on Sunday to benefit the Hebron Food Pantry. Standing with Dunlea are fellow polar plunge participants Bill White, Reba O’Brien, Jeff Keeney, Chris Saniuk, Edgar Dunlea, Fred Strolsky, Dave Ratcliffe, Joe Curti, Tony Pendergast and Vinny Karppinen.

 Submitted

TIVERTON, R.I. —An Attleboro resident made a splash once more into the 39-degree waters at Fogland Beach in Tiverton for her eighth annual polar plunge on Sunday afternoon to benefit the Hebron Food Pantry in Attleboro.

Shelley Dunlea, who has benefited from the food pantry herself and knows the conundrum of “Do I pay the electric bill or buy groceries?” all too well, raised $4,000 during last year’s plunge.