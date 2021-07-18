ATTLEBORO -- A city man who served his country by doing testing during a pandemic is now serving his country overseas in the Army.
Jake Mocker, an Eagle Scout, graduated from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Boston last year, majoring in molecular biology, according to his parents Kevin and Jayne Mocker.
On Jan. 30, he completed his training with the Liberty Battalion ROTC program and became a commissioned Army officer. While waiting for his orders -- everything being delayed due to the pandemic -- he was employed by Quest Diagnostics testing COVID samples.
On June 17, 2nd Lt. Mocker graduated from US Army Bolc/Chemical Corps school in Fort Leonard, Mo. and became one of the newest "dragon officers" in the Army Chemical Corps.
For the next few years he will be stationed at Osan Air Force base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, south of Seoul.
“He has a lot of empathy. He is very selfless and thinks of other people fist. We are very proud of him,” his parents said.
Out of the 31 graduates from his class, he was one of the select few to receive the gold version of the badge for Military Proficiency.
“Becoming a dragon officer was a satisfying, but more importantly, humbling process. My training made me self aware of all my strengths and weaknesses as a leader, which allows me to take ownership of my weaknesses and improve them while capitalizing on my strengths," Mocker said.
