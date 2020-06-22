ATTLEBORO — The use of fireworks has apparently exploded, and it’s become a hot issue for Mayor Paul Heroux.
Heroux said Monday that noise complaints stemming from the use of fireworks, which are illegal in Massachusetts, now top his citizen complaint list.
“I’ve never gotten so many complaints about fireworks,” he told The Sun Chronicle. “I’m getting two or three a night, which is just incredible.”
Heroux said residents are upset about the noise in general, but also because the constant bangs and booms frighten pets and can negatively affect war veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.
There are dozens of posts on Heroux’s Facebook page about the issue and most are complaints describing the use of fireworks at all hours of the night, from early evening until as late as 3 a.m.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said his officers have responded “to numerous calls for fireworks complaints all over the city in the last week.”
He noted, however, it’s normal for this time of year with the 4th of July holiday approaching.
But Heagney said residents found in possession of fireworks can be fined up to $100 and he added one person was “criminally charged” last week for setting them off on James Street.
“We are asking citizens to help us locate and identify other(s)...who disturb the peace by exploding fireworks,” he said in an emailed statement. “If they know who is setting off the fireworks in their neighborhood, we are asking them to contact the police department or call 911 if it is an emergency.”
An East Street resident, Melissa Herliczek, agreed the use of fireworks is typical at this time of year, but said this year is different.
She estimated the number of incidents has increased 10-fold.
“Almost once a day I’m jumping from the sound of fireworks coming through my window or while I’m standing in my driveway,” she said.
Herliczek believes some people are just getting out of the house and having fun after enduring coronavirus restrictions for so long, and she sympathizes with that.
But she’s concerned about the consequences, referring to fireworks’ affects on pets and some veterans.
A resident of Park Street who sent an email to The Sun Chronicle under the name Meggz Hussey said the noise is constant and disturbing.
“Every night we hear fireworks starting from 7ish until at least past midnight,” she said. “It is horrible, especially when we have a dog who gets very anxious and scared because of the noise plus having a child who is trying to sleep and can’t because of how loud these fireworks are…. something has to be done about this.”
Patricia Barlow said the noisemakers should be shut down.
“It’s illegal and dangerous and most everyone is upset about it in our neighborhoods so why this discussion? It’s illegal end of story!!” she said in a post.
But in a post on Heroux’s page, Jay Scanlon echoed a few others who said people should be allowed to have some fun “with everything going on.”
“I understand how it can be a nuisance late at night...,” he said. “Chances are if you talk to your neighbors about lighting them off so late they’ll stop...”
Heagney said information about those using fireworks can be submitted anonymously through the department’s website.
Go to attleboropolice.org/ and click on “Online Form” under “Submit a Tip” or download the MyPD app located on the same page.
