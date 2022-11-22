ATTLEBORO
When the Pilgrims came ashore in December 1620 at what is now Plymouth Harbor in the region they would name Plymouth after a town in England, things were not easy. In fact, they were hard.
Their ship, named optimistically, Mayflower, had actually come to shore about a month earlier near the tip of Cape Cod where Provincetown is now located.
A scouting party had been dispatched to find a place to settle.
They had hoped to land in a region near the Hudson River which was thought to be part of the already established colony of Virginia, but storms and rough seas blew them north and off course.
So they decided to remain in what eventually became the colony of Massachusetts, and would have to start from scratch in the middle of winter, chopping trees with axes in the bitter cold.
Those were hard times.
On board the Mayflower were two groups, totaling about 100 people.
One was a religious group known as Separatists, or “Saints,” who had divorced themselves from the Church of England in 1607 and had gone to the Netherlands to practice their religion freely.
The others were known as “Strangers,” a non-religious group seeking adventure and a new life in the new world.
The separatists believed they would lose their language and culture if they stayed in the Netherlands, so they decided to head to the new world, taking on whatever hardships they would encounter.
Disagreement between the two groups resulted in the formation of the Mayflower Compact signed by 41 men. The document was the first to establish a form of government for the settlers in the new world.
It brought peace to the group.
But arriving in winter was rough.
The “Saints” and “Strangers” continued to live on the Mayflower while ferrying back and forth to build their homes and a fort. More than half of the settlers died that winter from disease, poor nutrition and lack of proper shelter, losing family and much needed labor.
Those were hard times.
But an English-speaking Native American named Squanto was key to their survival.
He taught them how to plant corn and where to hunt and fish.
And by the following autumn, they had reason to be grateful and they gathered with their Native American friends at what became known as the first Thanksgiving.
President Abraham Lincoln made Thanksgiving a national holiday 243 years later in the midst of the horror known as The Civil War in which more Americans died than in any other war.
As many as 620,000 died (some say 700,000) and bloodied battlefields all over the nation.
The fourth Thursday in November would forever be a day of Thanksgiving Lincoln declared on Oct. 3, 1863.
He made the declaration because the nation was grateful for the victory at Gettysburg, Penn., a battle fought from July 1-3, 1863, which turned back an invading army of Confederates.
It was a major turning point in the war and it was the battle that produced Lincoln’s most famous speech, the Gettysburg Address. He gave the speech at the dedication of a cemetery located at the site of the battle.
All told there were more than 51,000 casualties and many, many dead. Families north and south mourned.
Those were hard times.
Northerners had some consolation in that their men died for freedom.
Times have been hard often, especially during the Great Depression or the world wars, or the Korean War, the Vietnam War and multiple wars in the Mideast.
There has been inflation and recession, and President John F. Kennedy was assassinated one week before Thanksgiving in 1963.
Now today, 402 years after the Pilgrims landed, times have been hard, too.
None of it involved carving a settlement out of a strange and hostile land or dying for a higher cause.
The current times have had new hardships.
While disease brought by settlers to America killed Native Americans 400 years ago, there have been other diseases since then, notably the coronavirus pandemic which hit in March 2020, and continues to haunt the population, especially the elderly.
Most of those dying from the disease, about 90%, were over the age of 60.
As of Nov. 17, the disease had claimed 20,769 lives in Massachusetts.
Those are the confirmed deaths. There are another 1,534 “probable” deaths from the disease.
And 1,925,311 had been sickened by the illness in Massachusetts alone.
In the week ending Nov.17, there were 4,497 new reported cases.
Those are hard times.
And then there’s inflation, currently up 7.7% over a year before.
That’s highest it has been in 40 years, which is doing damage to peoples’ paychecks, especially those on fixed incomes, and their ability to survive on what they make.
National Grid announced a 64% increase in the cost of electricity.
Heating oil soared to near $6 a gallon at $5.92 forcing many to keep their homes colder than they hoped (the Pilgrims could probably identify with that) and gasoline prices neared $4 at $3.86 a gallon.
Natural gas and propane prices are also on the rise for what could be a long and very cold winter.
Those are hard times.
Modern times
So four centuries later trouble still plagues the land.
But there are still reasons to be grateful and some residents of Attleboro are despite disease, high prices and general discontent.
One of those is Ed Monteiro, 79.
Monteiro likes to hang out at the Larson Senior Center on South Main Street two or three times a week and get some lunch.
And he’s grateful the center is there, he said.
He’s a veteran, a former member of the U.S. Army Airborne Special Forces.
Monteiro wears the cap with the Airborne insignia proudly.
He was in the service for six years from 1964 to 1970 and after that pursued a career in the security industry. His specialty was working with K-9s.
Asked what he was grateful for he said one word: “Family.”
And after a little more thought, he said “my health.”
He said he and his wife Pat have been married for 56 years and ever since 1970, they’ve hosted Thanksgiving at their Attleboro home.
They have turkey and all the usual fixings, he said.
The group is small these days.
There are just four of them which include his son, Kevin and his brother-in-law, James.
And the day includes watching football, he said.
“It’s a good day,” Monteiro said.
Another senior enjoying lunch at the center was Mike Kaplan, 60.
After hearing a rendition of all that’s gone wrong over the last year, he decided what he’s grateful for.
“The fact that things aren’t worse,” he said.
He spends Thanksgiving with friends.
One of his friends had a daughter who got married and she and her husband have taken on the chore of making the dinner.
“They took over providing Thanksgiving and now it’s become a tradition,” Kaplan said.
“I don’t know if they knew what they were stumbling into,” he said. “But I’m grateful for their efforts.”
Kaplan said he’s new to the lunch served at the Council on Aging.
“I only just stumbled into it the other day,” he said.
Asked if he was grateful for that, he said it was not at the top of his list.
“I don’t know if I’d put it my top 10,” he said. And when asked for his top 10 he said there was none.
But after a little prodding he acknowledged he has some other things for which he was grateful.
“The fact that my bank account still has a couple of coins in it,” Kaplan said. “And that the car still starts periodically.”
At City Hall, employees were willing to talk.
Jeremy Stull, director of budget and administration, said he’s grateful his family has remained healthy.
“My family has gotten through the pandemic with their health and their jobs,” he said. “I’m thankful for those things all the time, but even more so now.”
And as far as the city goes, there are things to be grateful for as well.
“I’m thankful the high school project came through on time and on budget,” he said. “We’ve been navigating public health issues and supply chain problems. I’m thankful for that team.”
Stull said he’s heading for Lehman, Pa., for Thanksgiving with his wife Wells Griffin.
The couple lives in Millis and will make the 5-1/2 to 6-1/2 hour drive Wednesday.
He said it will be the first time his whole family has been together in a few years. He’s looking forward to seeing his two sisters.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to get the family back together,” Stull said. “We get along much better now than we did when we were teenagers.”
The total number at Thanksgiving is expected to be in the vicinity of 12.
After the big meal on Thursday, the family will be ensconced in front of the TV on Friday for the USA vs. England soccer match, or as they say in England, football match.
Stull said he hopes to establish his own Thanksgiving tradition after his parents retire where he and his wife host the meal.
City Treasurer Laura Gignac was beaming.
She became a grandmother for the first time on Wednesday, a week before Thanksgiving, with the birth of her granddaughter Willow.
“I’m grateful for my granddaughter Willow Evers,” she said.
Willow is the daughter of Gignac’s daughter Hailee and her husband Billy Evers.
“I’m so excited to have the holiday season and the Christmas season with all the laughter in the house and the joy a grandchild brings,” she said.
She’s having Willow’s other set of grandparents to her house for Thanksgiving and Billy Evers’ brother, so there will be a group of seven.
Gignac said she loves to cook, and Thanksgiving is her favorite holiday and meal to prepare.
“It makes the house smell so good,” she said.
It’s much less stressful than Christmas with all the gifts that need to be bought.
“That’s the one holiday you can enjoy with your family, watch the game on TV or the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade,” she said.
Gignac said she and her grandmother used to watch the parade every year. It was a tradition and it may become a tradition with her new granddaughter.
And there’s something else she’s grateful for.
“I love that new baby smell,” she said.
City Auditor Deb Gould has some thanks to give.
“I’m grateful for the good health of my family and friends,” she said.
For Thanksgiving, she’s going to her brother Christopher Clark’s home in North Attleboro.
Gould said there will be about 20 guests.
“Everybody cooks and brings something,” she said.
Some go to the Attleboro-North Attleboro football game.
“Then we get together afterward and have lunch,” Gould said.
“I’m grateful for a lot of things,” she said. “I work in a good place with good people. There’s a lot to be grateful for.”