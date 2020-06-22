ATTLEBORO — City residents need to clean up their recycling act or there could be financial consequences in what’s already a tough budget year.
That’s the word from Mayor Paul Heroux, who said Monday the city is facing a $38,000 fine from its trash hauler, Waste Management, if it does not reduce the amount of non-recyclable material put into recycling bins.
“We need the public’s help,” Heroux said. “It’s our own citizens who are not disposing of things properly.”
While the fine won’t be imposed this fiscal year, which ends on June 30, it could come next fiscal year, which begins on July 1. That’s when the city’s new contract with Waste Management starts.
Heroux recently submitted a $145.2 million budget for FY 2021. While it is balanced for the moment, the coronavirus has caused revenue shortfalls and left state and local budgets on shaky ground.
A similar problem occurred in 2018, but residents were able to reduce the recycling contamination rate to about 13 percent.
However, it didn’t last long.
A recent audit showed the average amount of contamination for one week was 25 percent and on one day it went up to 36 percent, Heroux said.
Waste that contaminates recyclables include thin-film, single-use bags like those used in grocery stores, diapers, food waste, shredded paper and scrap metal.
It’s been well publicized in the past that plastic bags foul recycling machinery.
Diapers, garbage and shredded paper must go out with non-recyclable trash.
Heroux said food containers including cans and bottles, whether plastic, glass or metal, need to be thoroughly rinsed.
Greasy pizza boxes, for example, are not permitted.
The city provides free disposal of scrap metal.
For more information about recycling go to cityofattleboro.us/221/Recycling-Rubbish or contact solid waste administrator Jessica Santos at 508-223-2222 x-3245 or by email at rubbishcollection@cityofattleboro.us.
