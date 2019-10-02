ATTLEBORO — Two Attleboro restaurants and one in Bellingham have been ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in back wages, damages and penalties, federal authorities announced Wednesday.
The restaurants include Briggs Corner Pizzeria at 1123 Oak Hill Ave. in Attleboro, Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria at 595 Washington St. (Route 1) in Attleboro, and Coachmen’s Lodge at 273 Wrentham Road in Bellingham.
Following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation and lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston, the restaurants have been ordered to pay $392,392 in back wages, damages and penalties.
Under a court consent agreement that resolves the suit, the restaurants and their two owners are required to pay $355,944 in back wages and liquidated damages to 52 employees to resolve violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act. They will also pay a civil penalty of $36,448 because their violations were willful and repeated, the department said in a statement.
Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Mavilis LLC, doing business as Coachmen’s Lodge in Bellingham; J & D Pizza Inc., doing business as Briggs Corner Pizzeria; NNMW Inc., doing business as Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria; and owners Vassilios Nicolos and Nikolaos Nicolos violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s overtime and record keeping requirements, the Labor Department said.
The defendants paid tipped employees an overtime premium based on one-and-a-half times the Massachusetts tipped employee cash wage instead of the employees’ regular rates of pay.
By doing so, the employers made overtime payments to workers at rates lower than those the FLSA requires, according to the Labor Department. They also paid kitchen and grounds employees flat salaries, which resulted in overtime violations because the employers failed to pay the required overtime premium to employees who worked more than 40 hours in a workweek. They also failed to keep accurate records of the number of hours employees worked.
The Sun Chronicle was unsuccessful in reaching the Nicoloses. An employee at Mediterranean said they no longer are operating that business.
“The U.S. Department of Labor will continue to take appropriate legal action to ensure workers are paid the wages they have earned and to level the economic playing field for law-abiding employers,” New England Regional Solicitor of Labor Maia Fisher said in the statement.
“Employers in the restaurant and other industries can prevent violations from occurring by reviewing their pay practices to ensure they comply with the Fair Labor Standards Act,” Wage and Hour District Director Carlos Matos said. “The U.S. Department of Labor provides many tools to help employers comply with the law. We encourage employers and employees alike to contact the Wage and Hour Division for assistance.”
For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the WHD, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Employers who discover overtime or minimum wage violations may self-report and resolve those violations without litigation. Information is also available at www.dol.gov/whd.
