ATTLEBORO — City restaurant owners and managers say they are already discontinuing use of plastic and foam cups and containers, but some coffee shop and convenience stores say a coming ban on the items will hurt.
John Morin, owner of Morin’s Diner in downtown Attleboro, said he started preparing to use biodegradable products over the last few years.
“We’re still in the process of switching over. But it’s almost inevitable that Styrofoam and plastic products are not going to be used,” Morin said.
Morin’s has switched to using Greenware, a biodegradable cardboard takeout food container that is manufactured in the United States.
Paper-based containers, he said, have improved over the years and are not the leaky products they were years ago.
“They’ve come a long way. They hold up a lot better than they used to,” Morin said.
The city council approved the ban earlier this week as part of Mayor Paul Heroux’s plan to make Attleboro a greener community. It goes into effect in January 2022.
Heroux said plastic and Styrofoam-like products require fossil fuels to produce, which increase carbon dioxide emissions in the air, litter communities and take years to decompose.
Manager Mike Nuttall said Bliss Bros. Dairy restaurant on Park Street has also been shifting to paper.
“We’ve already taken the steps to ban Styrofoam. The biodegradable products are more expensive but we want to do our part and protect the environment,” Nuttall said.
A manager at the Mon Kou restaurant in South Attleboro, who did not want to be named, said they currently use microwaveable recyclable plastic takeout containers.
But he said the restaurant will do what it has to do to comply.
“Either way, if that’s what the city wants that’s what we’ll have to do. We’ll just have to adjust, that’s all,” he said.
At coffee shops, iced coffee is served in plastic cups and some managers say the coming ban will be onerous for small businesses already battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s crazy,” Robert Pacheco, manager at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Pleasant Street, said. “There’ll just be more vacant buildings in Attleboro.”
Pacheco said he understands banning plastic will be good for the environment. Dunkin has already discontinued using Styrofoam cups for its coffee.
But he said it is much easier for large, multi-million dollar businesses to adjust than a small franchise owner.
Pacheco said customers are already complaining about paper straws after the city approved the ban on plastic ones in December. That ban also goes into effect January 2022.
A spokesperson for the Canton-based coffee shop chain did not return a phone call or email from The Sun Chronicle.
A spokesperson for Starbucks, which has a shop on Route 1 in South Attleboro, said in an email Friday the company will comply with the city’s ban.
Sam Patel, manager at Ritchie’s Food Shops on North Main Street, said he was unaware of the ban. He said it will be costly for the convenience store, which sells coffee and other beverages among other products.
“It will hurt,” Patel said.
