ATTLEBORO — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles service center in downtown Attleboro reopened for business Monday, but by appointment only.
The center, located in the basement of the Shang Building next to City Hall at 75 Park St., had been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RMV officials said customers are strongly encouraged to go online to schedule an appointment.
That will save time and provide “flexibility and convenience,” they said in a press release.
Customers without appointments may have to wait until assistance can be offered or return on another date. If need be they can conduct walk-in transactions during early morning or late afternoon hours, but they will be served only after customers who made appointments.
Business-to-Business services will not be available in Attleboro, the release said. RMV customers who are members of AAA are able to perform many RMV transactions by appointment at their local AAA office.
The Attleboro RMV is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
