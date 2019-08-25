ATTLEBORO -- “In the Heart of the Sea” by Nathaniel Philbrick has been chosen as this year's NEA Big Read in the city.
The book tells the true story of a Nantucket crew’s adventures after a sperm whale rammed and sank their whaling ship, the Essex, in the South Pacific in the early 1800s, an incident that inspired Herman Melville to write “Moby-Dick.”
“It’s not only a deep examination of this tragic sailing,” says Christine M. Johnson, director of the Attleboro Public Library, “but an epic tale of courage, hardship, defeat and survival.”
Philbrick, also the author of “Mayflower” and “In the Hurricane’s Eye,” will give the Big Read keynote address at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, in the auditorium at Bishop Feehan High School.
The film version of "In the Heart of the Sea" will be shown free of charge at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Route One Cinema Pub on East Washington Street in North Attleboro. (Preregistration is required.)
The celebration of this year's Big Read begins at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Riverwalk Park, where people of all ages will be invited to explore inside Nile, a 40-foot inflatable whale.
They can also listen to Marc Bernier perform sea chanteys, enjoy the skilled handiwork of the Marine Modelers Club of New England, sail a remote tug at the Attleboro YMCA and watch a screening in the library of the History Channel documentary “The Essex: The True Story of Moby Dick.”
Free copies of both the original and Young Readers versions of the book along with event calendars provided by The Sun Chronicle will be distributed at the park and at most NEA Big Read: Attleboro events.
The opening reception and official kickoff event for the Big Read is set 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Attleboro Arts Museum, 86 Park St.
It will feature the unveiling of “Enormity,” an original exhibition of 3-D works inspired by the book and created by undergraduate sculpture students in the Wheaton College art department. David Coffin -- related to the famous Nantucket Coffins -- will provide music at the reception.
“This year’s NEA Big Read: Attleboro promises to be one of the best yet,” Johnson said. “Award-winning author Philbrick uses primary sources, including the journals of two Essex survivors overlaid with extensive research of secondary sources, to craft a captivating saga.”
There are more than two dozen free events planned for the Big Read celebration, among them a one-man play about the life of Herman Melville, performed by Stephen Collins at the library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and a history of New England whaling at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, presented by James Russell, executive director of the Nantucket Historical Association.
The Big Read Finale Dinner of 19th century seafarers’ dishes, prepared and served by students in the Culinary Arts program at Attleboro High School, is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the high school. Tickets are $10 and are available at the library beginning Sept. 23.
To help fund Big Read programming, Attleboro’s 1abc Committee has received a $15,000 NEA Big Read grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Also contributing funding for the two months of events in September and October are Bristol County Savings Bank, the Attleboro Cultural Council, Friends of Attleboro Public Library, Rotary Club of Attleboro and the Trustees of the Attleboro Public Library.
NEA Big Read: Attleboro partners include the Attleboro Arts Museum, Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative, Attleboro Council on Aging, Attleboro Land Trust, Attleboro Public Library, Attleboro Public Schools, Attleboro YMCA, Bishop Feehan High School, Bristol Community College, DoubleACS, The Literacy Center, The Sun Chronicle and Wheaton College .
For more information and to register for events, visit attleboros1abc.org or call the Attleboro Public Library at 508-222-0157.
NEA Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest.
It encourages residents of a community to read the same book at the same time and enhance the shared experience through local arts and culture activities.
