ATTLEBORO — The city’s first pot shop has been given the green light to open for business on Monday or any day thereafter by the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.
The CCC used Twitter on Thursday to announce that Nova Farms LLC has been authorized “to commence adult-use retail operations in three calendar days (Monday, March 9) or later.”
Nova Farms is located at 34 Extension St. in the Attleboro Industrial Park off County Street.
Neither company President Derek Ross nor its chief compliance officer, Julie Hall, responded to phone calls and emails for comment.
The company was the first to apply for and get a special permit for a medical marijuana dispensary from the city council in 2017. It did not open that shop but expanded its business model when recreational marijuana was legalized by the state.
Nova Farms sought and was awarded city and state permits for the sale, manufacture and cultivation of recreational marijuana.
The city council approved special permits for those operations on Feb. 7 of last year.
Authorization to commence operations is the final step in the state process.
Nova Farms received its final license from the CCC on Feb. 6, but had to undergo an inspection prior to opening.
The company passed with no flaws found by state inspectors.
The authorization to begin sales is good news for Nova Farms and will benefit the city financially.
A Host Community Agreement requires Nova Farms to pay 3 percent of its annual gross sales revenue to the city within 90 days the end of the first year of operations and every year thereafter for a total of five years.
The city will also benefit from a local 3 percent sales tax imposed on the sale of adult-use marijuana.
Last week, the CCC authorized Nova Farms’ outdoor cultivation operation in Sheffield to commence operations on March 2 or later.
In previous comments, Ross said his company had about 5,000 pounds of marijuana grown last year ready for sale on the wholesale market.
While the company will open its first retail shop on Extension Street, that location will be temporary, pending approval for a shop on Chartier Street, just off Route 1 in South Attleboro, Ross said.
If that location is approved, the retail shop on Extension will be closed once the Chartier Street shop is up and running.
“It’s more convenient,” he said of the Chartier site, which is just feet from Route 1 and the Rhode Island border. “Consumers shouldn’t have to go into an industrial park to buy retail.”
A special permit application for the Chartier site is pending before the zoning board of appeals.
The site has met with strong opposition from residents of the surrounding neighborhood.
In another move, Nova Farms recently informed the city that it would not pursue its growing operation in Attleboro.
