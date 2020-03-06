ATTLEBORO — The official opening for Nova Farms, the city’s first marijuana retailer, is slated for April 1, company President Derek Ross confirmed Friday.
He said, however, there could be a “soft opening” prior to that day, but it hasn’t been scheduled.
“April 1st, that’s the date we’re shooting for,” Ross said.
On Thursday, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission gave Nova Farms, which is located at 34 Extension St., permission to open for retail sales on or after this Monday.
Ross said he can’t open on that day because the company has to train employees and get them registered with the CCC.
That effort will take at least a couple of weeks, he said.
He has been working on opening a marijuana business in the city since 2017.
“It’s been a long, long road with a lot of hoops to jump through,” he said. “But now we’re gearing up and getting ready to open. What a great time to open and supply this area of Bristol County.”
