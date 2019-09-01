ATTLEBORO — The historical Col. Willard Blackinton House and an associated mill building that most recently housed Knobby Krafters, a plastic lapel pin factory, has been sold to the owner of another historical mill.
Gary Demers and his Dodge Mill Realty LLC, owner of the 200-year-old Dodgeville Mill on South Main Street, bought the house, factory and four acres of land on which they sit at 200 North Main St. for $480,000.
The deal closed Thursday.
The seller was Blackintonville Realty Trust. Dexter P. Nerney and Nicholas W. Nerney are the trustees.
Knobby Krafters is owned by the Nerney family and moved to a Bank Street site years ago.
The property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places was first listed for sale in 2015 when it was priced at $889,000.
It’s assessed at $669,000 for tax purposes by the city.
Demers, who’s devoted to the preservation of the city’s history, said he couldn’t be happier.
“I’m really proud to own it,” he said.
The property is located in three zoning districts and Demers has plans for each.
The house is located in a residential zone and he intends to convert it into a bed and breakfast.
The former offices for Knobby Krafters are in a general business zone and Demers is hoping to use them for a health and wellness center.
The former factory is in an industrial zone and he wants to remake that into a distillery or micro brewery.
If those plans come to fruition, the area that was once known as Blackintonville will be bustling with activity again.
It’s located next to Blackinton Park and Blackinton Pond.
All work will be done to help preserve the history of the place, Demers said.
“Historical preservation is paramount to our community,” he said. “I think it will be good for Attleboro and good for our history.”
In its earliest years it was the site of Col. Willard Blackinton’s shuttle shop which was founded in 1827. The shop was razed years ago.
The shuttles were made for power looms of the era.
The house which fronts on North Main Street across from the Col. Blackinton Inn was built in 1849.
The Nerney family has occupied the property since 1882 and Knobby Krafters was founded in 1924.
