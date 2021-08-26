ATTLEBORO — A local hairdresser is giving free haircuts this week to youngsters as they head back to school.
City resident Heather Silva, who opened The Hair Saloon at 71 County St. in December, says a haircut helps instill confidence in students. She also points out a lot of families can’t afford to get them for their kids, especially with other back-to-school expenses such as clothes and supplies and the state of the economy during the pandemic.
So she says she decided to offer the free haircuts to students through grade 12 to give something back to her community.
Silva and three co-workers are giving the haircuts through Saturday.
About 50 free appointments have been made so far.
Some of the students haven’t had a haircut from a professional before and others have seen their hair grow long during the pandemic, Silva adds.
After working over 12 years at a hair salon in Norwood, Silva decided to open her own business.
While business has been slow, Silva says more customers have been coming through the doors — especially this week.
Call the salon at 508-455-2558 to book an appointment for a free haircut.
“I’m starting to fill up pretty quickly,” Silva said. “I’m booked through Saturday with a few openings.
A local teacher gave Silva gift cards to a dollar store to hand out so families can also get school supplies.
