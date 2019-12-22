U.S. Air Force veteran Edward “Ed” Robert Hammond Jr. was not surrounded by family when he died last month at the age of 80.
If the Brooklyn, N.Y., native has family members somewhere, it’s likely that none of them know he’s dead.
And so when none were found, a funeral went ahead with no brothers or sisters, sons or daughters, nieces or nephews, grandsons or granddaughters at his side.
But to say he had no blood relatives is not to say he had no family.
More than 100 fellow veterans, first responders and civilians, most of whom never met Hammond, turned out for his service Thursday at Dyer-Lake Funeral Home in North Attleboro.
Most of those in attendance had never met him and most probably had never heard of him, but they would not let him go to his rest alone.
They would not let him leave without saying a prayer, saying thank you and telling a story or two about the man who loved God, his time in the military, airplanes and singing.
The city’s veterans agent, Ken Badertscher, said the turnout showed Hammond had a big family.
“Seeing all these faces here, with standing-room-only, tells us that we, as a community, are his family,” Badertscher said. “Seeing the outpouring today is something to be proud of. Showering him with the warmth of our hearts lets this veteran know he was loved.”
Hammond was a Cold War veteran who served his country from 1957 to 1959, when world powers were arming themselves with nuclear weapons that could annihilate mankind in a blinding flash of searing heat.
The world lived on the edge in those days and Hammond was in the middle of it, servicing B-36 bombers, which were the first line of defense for the nation.
It was a dark time, but a dark man did not emerge from it.
Friends said Hammond always shared an encouraging word.
Those are the kind of people who are needed not only when the world stands on the brink of destruction, but in the daily grind of life, they said.
Hammond was a dedicated member of the Salvation Army’s Attleboro Church.
Major Gregory Norman, one of its pastors, said he was encouragement incarnate.
“You’re doing a good job today pastor,” Norman quoted him as saying often — if not every Sunday.
Norman’s wife, Major Irene Norman, also a pastor, remembered: “Ed was one of those people in life who was a strong encourager.”
A friend, former Sun Chronicle reporter Rick Foster, gave him a ride to church every Sunday when Parkinson’s disease wracked his increasingly frail body.
He took Hammond out for his beloved coffee, shopping trips, a drive in the country or to Capron Park from time to time.
Hammond loved to go to military surplus stores and talk politics, Foster said in a eulogy.
He was a good man, he said.
“Edward Hammond was, above all, a kind and gentle soul,” Foster said. “He was good-natured with a great sense of humor, appreciative of those around him and respectful to a fault.”
Faith was central to his spiritual life and his military service was central to his earthly life, he said.
“Most of all he loved God,” Foster said. “He was also extremely proud to be a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.”
With that, he said goodbye.
“Edward we love you, citizen, soldier, patriot and friend,” Foster said. “Go with God and rest in peace.”
Later on, on what was a blustery, cold day six days before Christmas, Hammond was buried at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne with full military honors and the warm prayers, thoughts and thanks of the city he called home.
