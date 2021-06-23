ATTLEBORO — A raucous school board meeting took place in Loudoun County, Va. Tuesday night.
Transgender policies were the main event, but some attendees were also upset about the alleged teaching of critical race theory in the district.
About 259 members of the public signed up to address the board.
But mayhem broke out.
In the end, two people were arrested and the crowd was chanting for school board members to resign, some of them because of CRT.
What is CRT?
This is a definition from Britannic.org:
“Critical race theorists hold that the law and legal institutions in the United States are inherently racist insofar as they function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially African Americans.”
Attleboro’s school committee met on Monday night and number of residents came to address the board about critical race theory.
About 20 people were at the meeting and a number spoke on the issue that has galvanized communities across the nation.
But in Attleboro, all was calm although school board Chairman Steve Withers Jr. did have to gavel down one woman who was trying to speak for a second time, which is against the rules in the board’s “open forum” part of the meeting.
That was about as raucous as it got.
But before any of that happened, Withers and Superintendent David Sawyer made it clear that critical race theory is not being taught in Attleboro Public Schools.
“This is not an issue that APS, or this school committee, has put forward in any way, at any time,” Withers said. “CRT is not part of the APS curriculum. It has not been discussed, let alone, endorsed, by this body.
“Any allegation to the contrary is unequivocally false, and, given that reality, I believe that any attempt to use the schools as a means to debate the issue or cause further divisions is wholly inappropriate and hampers our ability to achieve the mission of APS.”
Withers pointed out the advances the nation has made with regard to racial issues.
“Our country has made tremendous progress on this issue over generations and in my lifetime, and even my children’s lifetime,” he said. “I reject any argument which refuses to acknowledge that reality. Still, this does not mean that we don’t still have a lot work to do in this area as a nation and as a community.”
Across the nation some opponents of CRT argue that it divides and causes harm by teaching students to dislike, if not hate, each other, by specifically characterizing white people as oppressors and black people as the oppressed.
But Sawyer said that in Attleboro students are not taught what to think, but how to think.
He said racism and social justice issues are discussed, but ideology is kept out.
“There’s no place for ideology in a public school,” Sawyer said. “What should not happen in the classroom is telling students how to think about these things. We need to keep politics out and keep the focus on learning.”
He noted that the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training undergone by teachers is different than CRT and is not “a Trojan horse” for the introduction of the subject.
Brian Fortin, one of the residents who spoke during the forum, said CRT is not something he wants to see in the Attleboro school system.
“Your role as teachers is not to instruct our children on race, religion, morality or sexual orientation other than an unbiased, factual account of events,” he said.
Tara Finn said the DEI training “sounds more like a social justice warrior camp than a place that teaches reading math and science.”
“Instead of focusing on implicit bias and social justice how about we get the kids to read at grade level,” she said.
A gentleman who came to America from Puerto Rico years ago said racism has not held him back.
“I came here with nothing and I got to where I got by hard work,” he said. “Not by someone telling me I didn’t get this opportunity because of my skin.”
Those are the values he said he tries to instill in his children.
Another woman, Portia Gray-Goffigan, said she’s grateful for the DEI training among teachers.
“I’ve had quite a few incidences which I’ve dealt with myself, racism and cultural differences,” she said. “I’m grateful for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (training). I would ask everyone to be a little more patient with the schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.