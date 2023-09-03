ATTLEBORO — Three candidates in contested races for the school committee want to impose restrictions on student access to library books that may contain sexual or homosexual content.

The school committee candidates pushing for the restrictions are James Poore who is taking on incumbent Dianne Sawyer in Ward 1; Michael Wagner, who is running for an open Ward 3 seat against Aaron Bennett; and Tara Finn, who is challenging incumbent Scott Domenici in Ward 6.