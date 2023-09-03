ATTLEBORO — Three candidates in contested races for the school committee want to impose restrictions on student access to library books that may contain sexual or homosexual content.
The school committee candidates pushing for the restrictions are James Poore who is taking on incumbent Dianne Sawyer in Ward 1; Michael Wagner, who is running for an open Ward 3 seat against Aaron Bennett; and Tara Finn, who is challenging incumbent Scott Domenici in Ward 6.
The candidates insist they are not advocating the banning of books or censorship.
They said they want books rated on their content with sensitive ones put into separate sections of school libraries. Parents would have to give the schools permission to let their children view those books.
They are also calling for a moratorium on book purchases until a new policy is in place.
Current policy calls for parents to contact the schools and indicate they do not want their children seeing the books.
But, critics contend the candidates and others aligned with them are in effect trying to ban books and want to impose their opinion on the appropriateness of books on students rather than have parents judge.
The issue has become heated on social media and parents on both sides of the issue have spoken at school committee meetings. Similar battles are being waged across the nation.
Earlier this week, CNN quoted the American Library Association as saying the number of attempts to ban books in libraries is on the rise.
In 2019, there were 97 requests to ban at least one book. In 2021, the number jumped to 501. Last year it hit 772.
Poore said the restrictions are not the same as book banning, which he said would be unconstitutional.
He said the move is part of a nationwide effort to take control of school boards and local governments from liberal Democrats.
A self-described “far-right Republican,” Poore said Attleboro is controlled by Democrats and “I don’t like the direction we are going in.”
The conservatives are not trying to tell other parents what to do, he said.
“But, I don’t like what is being pushed on our kids,” he said.
Poore said other parents have described books they have seen as being graphic in terms of sex and homosexuality.
Finn has read some of the books. She said novels such as “All Boys Aren’t Blue” has “very explicit sexual content.”
She said parents cannot possibly read every book in a library to determine if it is appropriate for their children, so an expert or someone else should read the books and rate them for sexual content.
The question of who rates the books and decides if they are appropriate is a central one in the debate.
There are conservative websites that brand certain books as being inappropriate.
Finn said graphic books should be put into a separate section of the library and parents should be required to give permission if they want their children to see them rather than mandate objecting parents opt their children out of the access to the books.
She said she does not favor banning books. She maintains she is only asking the schools “to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of” young children.
Wagner said the issue has been misrepresented with critics accusing the advocates of being “book banners.”
He said the issue is really about the age appropriateness of the books and parents’ rights.
It’s an unfair burden on parents to expect them to know what books are appropriate, he said.
But Sawyer, Domenici and Bennett have different views.
Sawyer, the Ward 1 incumbent opposed by Poore, said restricting books is the same thing as censoring them and the opponents eventually want to ban the books.
She said she supports the current policy, which allows parents to decide rather than have others chose which books students can read.
“I don’t believe any books should be banned or restricted by any group or committee for anyone,” Sawyer said. “The libraries decide on a variety of books based on their educational value.”
Bennett, running in Ward 3 against Wagner, said he is opposed to censorship and parents should decide what their children read, but they should not decide what other children read.
“Whether it is labeled as censorship, or book restriction, the issue is a small group of parents demanding to impose their beliefs on other people’s kids,” he said.
Bennett said the school committee does not micromanage the curriculum and it should not micromanage the libraries.
Still, he said he respects the concerns of all parents.
Domenici, who represents Ward 6, said he believes students should be reading more, not less.
“While I don’t support those efforts to ban or restrict books in our school libraries, I do fully support parents having the right to make choices on access for their own children,” he said.