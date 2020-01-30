ATTLEBORO -- The city school department will lose two veteran administrators when the after school year ends in June.
Superintendent David Sawyer said Donna Cameron, head of Attleboro Community Academy, and Tim Traut-Savino, assistant director of special education, will retire June 30.
Sawyer said he will start a search process to find replacements.
Cameron is the principal of the academy, an alternative school separate from Attleboro High that caters to students who struggled in a traditional school.
Sawyer said it will be a challenge to find the right person to take over for Cameron.
Traut-Savino, Sawyer said, is a long-time employee of Attleboro schools who came up through the system.
