ATTLEBORO — With school trips to Europe in serious doubt due to the coronavirus, school officials are trying to mediate between upset parents who could lose a lot of money and nervous travel companies that could also lose a lot of money.
School Superintendent David Sawyer said Friday that no trips have been cancelled — for the moment.
“We haven’t done anything that’s irrevocable yet,” he said.
But cancellation is likely, considering both the U.S. State Department and Gov. Charlie Baker have recommended doing so, Sawyer said.
“We have expressed our intent to cancel them,” Sawyer said, noting that discussions with parents are ongoing. “This is a decision we’re trying to make with them.”
At least one parent contacted The Sun Chronicle to express concern he would lose all his money or that his child would be unable to go later if the trip was rescheduled.
There was a meeting with parents last Tuesday and another is set for Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Brennan Middle School.
According to an email forwarded to The Sun Chronicle from Sawyer, the decision to cancel must be made by March 16.
Last week, the travel companies, EF Educational Tours out of Cambridge and Explorica out of Boston, were sticking to the letter of the contracts signed by parents. That means no refunds if cancellations were not received by a certain date, and that date had passed.
But Sawyer said the standard contracts did not anticipate “anything like what we’re going through.”
Currently, the companies have “softened” their positions and are ready to offer refunds of half the $3,600 cost of the trips per student, Sawyer said.
In EF’s case, that does not include a $95 deposit and Global Travel Protection.
Sawyer said EF will provide a company representative on Tuesday via computer to talk to parents and school officials.
EF and Explorica are in the midst of trying to figure out solutions to what is a vexing situation that is affecting schools all over the state, he said.
A statement on Explorica’s website urged schools to delay making a decision on whether to cancel, but pledged to continue discussions.
“We will continue to work directly with group leaders to identify the course of action that’s best for the broad group,” the website said.
Both companies will offer vouchers for future travel and those vouchers are transferable, meaning the holders can sell them to others in the district to get their money back, Sawyer said.
He said the companies are softening their position on how long the vouchers will last.
Sawyer said the situation is very fluid and could well be different by Tuesday.
“We have to wait for them to land on what they are going to do,” he said. “We are working hard for the families to get the best possible outcome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.