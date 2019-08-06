ATTLEBORO — The school department is getting a little more financial assistance, allowing it to beef up its budget for substitute teachers.
The state Legislature approved a Chapter 70 educational aid figure that included $500,000 more for Attleboro than officials had originally counted on.
Mayor Paul Heroux is sending the entire amount to the school department where Superintendent David Sawyer said it is needed to pay for substitutes.
He said the substitute teacher line item had been an area he was concerned with in the school budget.
Sawyer said the city was not required to give the money being sent to the schools, but Chapter 70 is intended for schools.
The mayor has also agreed to have the city pay for the replacement of gymnasium floors at Hill-Roberts and Hyman Fine elementary schools.
The rubber floors are original, installed when the schools were built in the 1970s. Each replacement floor will cost $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.