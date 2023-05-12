coehlo middle school building

Coelho Middle School in Attleboro

 File Photo

ATTLEBORO — Some parents have expressed concerns that local schools are banning books, but officials say there is no such move despite a small group of parents pushing to censor some books.

“We are not banning any books and no books have been removed from the libraries,” school committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr. said in an email. “I do not believe in banning books. I have not sensed any appetite or desire from the School Committee to do so, and I am confident the administration feels the same.”