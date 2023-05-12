ATTLEBORO — Some parents have expressed concerns that local schools are banning books, but officials say there is no such move despite a small group of parents pushing to censor some books.
“We are not banning any books and no books have been removed from the libraries,” school committee Chairman Stephen Withers Jr. said in an email. “I do not believe in banning books. I have not sensed any appetite or desire from the School Committee to do so, and I am confident the administration feels the same.”
The misunderstanding, school board members say, stemmed from recent school board meetings and a policy at Coehlo Middle School.
“Where some confusion is likely coming from at Coehlo is the fact that all our middle schools have Young Adult books and sections that are only available to 7th and 8th graders,” Withers said. “They have historically been in a specific section of the library that isn’t accessible by 5th and 6th grade students.”
However, at Coehlo during the pandemic, some of these books were placed in general circulation.
“While they were still flagged as Young Adult and couldn’t be checked out by a 5th or 6th grader, some of these books were in areas those students could access,” Withers said. “Upon realizing this situation this week, the staff has pulled those books from the general library section at Coehlo and will be placing them in the Young Adult section.”
There is an exception to the middle schools policy: If there is a specific Young Adult book a fifth or sixth grader knows about and wants to check out such as “Hunger Games” or “Percy Jackson,” the student can tell the librarian and the librarian or someone at the school will contact parents or guardians for approval.
“In my time on the committee there have not been many, if any, complaints about books in the libraries at our schools,” Withers said. “In my discussions with the administration, I believe that this is true even before my time on the Committee began 10 years ago. It hasn’t been an issue in Attleboro at all in recent history.”
That is not the case in many school systems and libraries across the country where there have been book bans or unsuccessful attempts to implement them.
“There seems to be a national grassroots movement among some groups to try and have certain books and/or topics removed from schools,” Withers said. “A small group of citizens did speak at our last meeting and many of the books and topics they addressed were from materials provided by the national grassroots movements.
“We do understand different people have different beliefs and concerns and should be respected. We have a policy in Attleboro Public Schools that any parent/guardian can request that their child not be able to take out certain books and/or certain topics. I believe this is an appropriate way to honor a parent/guardian’s right to raise their child as they feel appropriate.
“What we, as the School Committee and School Department should, and will, do better, is more effectively communicate this policy and these rights to our families so that those parents/guardians who wish to ensure their child doesn’t have access to certain materials realize that they have that right and also know how to go about doing so.”
The book issue not only surfaced at last Monday’s school board meeting but also at the April 24 meeting.
At the latter meeting, a speaker during a public hearing on the proposed school budget for next fiscal year told school board members they shouldn’t approve $18,000 budgeted for library supplies, which includes books.
The resident said the expense should be deleted from the $100 million-plus budget until books with sexually explicit content are removed from the middle and high school libraries.
“They provided the Committee with printed internet excerpts and images from books and claimed that these were accessible to all students grade 5 and older,” School Committee Vice Chairman Rob Geddes said in an email.
In response, school committee members Monday unanimously “approved language for school handbooks that brought light to an already existing process where families can limit their students’ access to books with certain content as they see fit,” Geddes said.
During the open forum part of Monday’s meeting, “the same group of people read excerpts from the same books and others referring to them as pornographic and mischaracterizing the access to them,” Geddes said. “While there is a small group of people trying to get books banned from the school libraries, no such ban has gone into place. This is not something of interest to the Administration or the Committee.
“I think this is another example of national political hot button topics trying to be brought to the Attleboro schools unnecessarily. To my knowledge, there have been no incidents of families complaining about the content of a book that their student took from the library on their own. From what I can tell, internet excerpts from books and misunderstandings or exaggerations about the access to these in our school libraries are being used to claim a longstanding issue that has not existed in my time on the Committee.
“Personally speaking, I wholeheartedly support the administration’s resistance to banning books. The books in question are not being forced upon any students and families have the right to limit their students’ access to them as they see fit. In my opinion, it is the family’s choice to determine what their student should and should not access and the current policy and practice of the schools allows for that.”
Superintendent David Sawyer was contacted and deferred to school committee members.
“I feel the chairman has spoken for the district,” Sawyer said.
There “is a slippery slope to book banning,” a parent who didn’t want to be named and feared a book ban told The Sun Chronicle.