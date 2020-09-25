ATTLEBORO — Coronavirus is trying to worm its way into city schools, but is being held at bay so far.
Prior to Friday there were six confirmed cases, or about one-tenth of 1 percent of the district’s 6,000 students.
Those cases were reported in the school department’s weekly “COVID Report” on Monday.
Another two were reported on Friday. The new cases include one at Attleboro High School and one at St. John the Evangelist School, which is not part of the public school district.
AHS Principal Bill Runey said a student who attended school on Monday felt ill on Tuesday and stayed home.
The student, who did not return to school all week, was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday, he said.
Runey said close contacts were identified by school nurses and notified that they need to quarantine themselves.
“Anyone who has not been contacted is not considered to be a close contact in the situation,” he said.
Meanwhile, information provided by the Fall River Diocese, which runs St. John the Evangelist, does not make it clear if a teacher or student was infected at that school.
Officials at St. John sent a letter to parents informing them of the case.
The letter described the infected person as “an immediate member of the SJE school community.”
The Sun Chronicle requested more information from the diocese, but no new details were provided other than to say the individual would “return to class” when it was safe to do so.
“This school member is now self-quarantining and will return to school only when it is determined safe to do so according to DESE (Department of Elementary and Secondary Education) and CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” the letter said.
In an unconfirmed case, the mother of a male student at Attleboro High School told The Sun Chronicle on Friday that a female friend of her son tested positive for the disease on Thursday and had attended school while the result of her test was not yet known.
However, it’s possible that student and the one Runey confirmed has the disease are the same person and that somehow the facts got confused.
Runey is urging students to follow the “daily check list” protocolto make it less likely they will carry the virus into school. It can be found atwww.attleboroschools.com/for_families/health_services/c_o_v_i_d-19.
Caution is the watchword and students and teachers who feel unwell should stay home, he said.
That’s especially true if they are being tested for the virus.
“If a student is in the testing protocol, they should consult the Attleboro Board of Health and or their physician before returning to school,” Runey said in an email. “While it is admirable to want to come to school as often as possible, we cannot take chances in the current climate. Exhibiting any of the symptoms on the daily health checklist should be a reason to stay home.”
He said teachers are forgiving under the circumstances.
Stemming the spread of the disease is the priority.
“Our teachers are very accommodating with students who miss school,” Runey said.
The school department publishes a “COVID Report” on its website every Monday.
According to the most recent one, there have been six confirmed cases in the schools since school opened; three in each of the first two weeks. All were students and all were exposed outside of school, according to the report.
It was determined there were 53 “close contacts.”
Out of that number, 51 were students and two were staff members.
