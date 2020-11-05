ATTLEBORO — The city’s public schools have reported seven new coronavirus cases among students for the week ending Oct. 30.
All of the cases were acquired outside of school.
There were a total of 47 student “close contacts” associated with the cases, 24 in-school and 23 out of school, according to a report issued by the school department on Monday.
In addition, two staff members were categorized as close contacts, one in-school and one out of school.
All told, 36 students have been afflicted with the disease since the beginning of school, which translates to .6 percent of the approximately 6,000 students.
Two staff members, or about 3/10 of 1 percent of the approximately 700 staff, have contracted the disease.
Since the beginning of school there have been 290 close contacts among students or about 4.8 percent of all students.
There have been 32 close contacts among staff members, or about 4.5 percent of all staff.
Currently, 65 students and staffers are under quarantine, according to the report.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has urged cities and towns, even those in the coronavirus red, or high-incidence, zone, to keep schools open if there have been no transmissions of the disease at school.
As of last Friday there had been no such transmissions in Attleboro schools.
The city has been in the virus red zone for five consecutive weeks.
The state was scheduled to issue new numbers on Thursday, but delayed the release until Friday.
However, numbers from the state’s Department of Public Health show that more than half of all new cases reported between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31 were among persons 39 years old or younger.
Out of the 14,929 cases reported during that time period, 8,244, or 55 percent, were among persons under the age of 39. And 34 percent, or 2,834 of those 8,244 cases, were among people under the age of 19.
The disease has more serious implications for those over the age of 60. They are more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to die.
The average age of those hospitalized with the disease, according to numbers released Thursday, is 67, and the average age of those who die from the disease is 80.
To date, 64 percent of all deaths have been among nursing home residents.
For the week ending Nov. 4, the average number of people hospitalized per day with coronavirus fell slightly from 554 the previous week to 546.
Hospitalizations have been rising steadily since the week ending Sept. 2, when the average number per day was 311.
The latest numbers are still far below the highest numbers reached on April 29 when there was an average of 3,875 in Massachusetts hospitals every day.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March there have been 160,698 confirmed cases statewide and 10,085 confirmed and probable deaths from the disease for a death rate of 6.27 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.