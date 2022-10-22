ATTLEBORO — The city is seeking snow plow contractors for the upcoming winter season and is offering an incentive program to attract them.
Under the program, a contractor can earn an additional $30 per hour above the hourly rate per piece of equipment plus a $1,000 seasonal bonus per contracted vehicle or piece of equipment.
Hourly rates range from $115 per hour to $160 per hour depending on the kind of equipment the contractor uses.
The $30 bonus is good for the first 40 billable hours.
Jeremy Stull, director of Budget and Administration, said the bonus is intended to help drivers pay for cost hikes.
“It is intended as an early season bonus to cover the increased costs of insurance and vehicle upkeep,” he said in an emailed statement. “
We had heard comments in years past that if there was a mild winter, contractors were struggling to get enough hours to pay for the insurance we require. We then risked losing them (or did lose them) for the following season because they did not want to risk being underwater financially again.”
The public can get information and download the snow plow packages from the city’s website.
There are packages available for corporations and partnerships as well.
