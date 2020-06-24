ATTLEBORO -- An effort to fill some of downtown’s vacant storefronts known as the Downtown Business Revitalization Project begins July 1, Mayor Paul Heroux announced this week.
Under the program, five entrepreneurs who submit winning business plans will be given cash grants between $5,000 and $20,000 to help establish start-up enterprises in empty downtown shops.
The money comes from a $50,000 Urban Agenda Grant issued by the state Department of Housing and Community Development.
The first place winner gets $20,000. Second and third place winners get $10,000 each, and the fourth and fifth place winners get $5,000 each.
“The city has been proactive in prioritizing new business development and this program gives entrepreneurs the support they would not get in other places and a chance to thrive in Attleboro,” the mayor said in a press release.
The contest comes during a boom in downtown residential construction that is expected to provide customers for downtown businesses.
New residences include a 136-unit apartment building on the corner of Wall and South Main streets, now under construction, as well as plans for another 97 units in old mill buildings on Union Street for a total of 233 units.
All projects have city permits and are located near the MBTA commuter rail, a draw for those who work in Boston.
Heroux said the Union Street project could begin this summer with the demolition of a derelict and vacant retail building known as Kids Town.
Economic Development Director Catherine Feerick said the project is aimed specifically at expanding retail and service-oriented businesses that occupy traditional storefront spaces, such as cafes, book or clothing stores, bars or restaurants, and other similar uses.
“With the restarting of the economy and the development of new housing in our downtown, the demand for goods and services is expected to increase significantly,” Feerick said.
Those who want to participate in the contest must take part in an online business training course through HarborOne U in July.
“Participants can complete it at their own pace, but HarborOne U will verify completion of the necessary course for those intending to enter the competition,” Feerick said.
Once initial training is done, aspiring business owners will create a business plan.
The Massachusetts Small Business Development Center and SCORE, a volunteer group of mentors for business owners, will be available to assist participants in structuring and reviewing their business plans, Feerick said.
The plans must be submitted to her by the end of September.
Winners will be selected in October by representatives from the city, United Regional Chamber of Commerce, HarborOne, MSBDC, and SCORE.
Once the five winners are selected they will pick a location downtown, sign a lease and get their businesses up and running.
The new businesses will continue to get support through a membership in the chamber of commerce along with advice from a SCORE mentor.
“(Anyone who's) dreamed of starting a business, now is a great time to build that dream into a reality,” Feerick said.
For more information go to downtownattleboro.com or contact Feerick at catherinefeerick@cityofattleboro.us or at 508-223-2222 ext. 3206.
