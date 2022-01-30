PAWTUCKET -- Ambulance crews from Seekonk and Attleboro were called to assist at a fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at a high-rise complex for the elderly on Lonsdale Avenue.
The local crews were among 18 ambulance crews that were called as part of a mass casualty incident with people reported trapped in a fire in the six-story apartment building around 2:15 p.m.
Crews were called to Coates Manor, at 455 Lonsdale Ave., when a fire broke out somewhere in the complex. Pawtucket called all available ladder trucks and ambulances to the scene.
CPR was reportedly being performed on one person that firefighters brought out the building.
Sprinklers inside the building were able to contain the fire, according to radio reports.