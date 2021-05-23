ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro and Seekonk fire departments are teaming up with two area substance-abuse treatment centers and Sturdy Memorial Hospital to battle the opioid epidemic.
In an innovative program, which officials say pairs the public and private sectors, paramedics will give out nasal Narcan kits to addicts, family members or household members at the scenes of overdoses.
Narcan is a medication that reverses the effects of opioids.
Paramedics and some police departments already administer Narcan to overdosing victims. Fire officials say after they treat addicts with Narcan, they sometimes refuse to go to a hospital to be examined after they have recovered.
The fear is that the addict will overdose again.
Under the program, called Leave Narcan Behind, paramedics will leave a Narcan kit with two doses of the nasal medication with a patient, family member or household member and instruct them how to use it.
“The whole purpose of the program is to save their lives and get them into treatment,” said Dr. Laurie Thorton, the emergency medical services coordinator who also works with addicts at Column Health.
In order to pay for the program, Column Health, a mental health and substance abuse treatment center on Railroad Avenue in Attleboro, donated $500 to purchase a supply of Narcan kits for the Attleboro fire department.
In Seekonk, the Herren Wellness and Recovery Center on Jacobs Street in Seekonk donated $600 for the kits for the Seekonk fire department.
The treatment centers donated the money because the state did not provide funds after the state Office of Emergency Medical Services developed a protocol to allow paramedics to give out Narcan. The kits each cost about $70.
“It’s simple and easy to use,” said Attleboro Deputy Fire Chief Tim Birch, the coordinator of the program for the fire department and director of emergency medical services.
The program just started and no kits have been given out yet in Attleboro, Birch said.
In addition to the Narcan kits, the paramedics will give out pamphlets with instructions on using it and information on where to get treatment, Birch said.
After an addict comes out of the effects of an opioid over dose when paramedics administer Narcan, fire officials will assess their condition and will sometimes consult with an ER doctor at Sturdy before taking them to the hospital.
Thorton, who is one of five doctors at the Attleboro hospital trained in addiction medicine to work in the venture, said the Narcan kits are critical to saving lives.
She said individuals with substance abuse disorder -- most of whom are young -- who overdose are more likely to overdose again and possibly die.
When doctors at Sturdy noticed the number of overdose patients entering the emergency room, Thorton said Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services at Sturdy, suggested she and other doctors study addiction medicine to get a handle on the epidemic.
While there is no cure for substance abuse disorder, Thorton said, addicts can learn to manage their addiction by getting into treatment.
The impetus for the program, the officials say, is the number of overdoses and overdose deaths which increased 5 percent statewide last year, according to the state Department of Public Health.
In 2017, there were 150 overdoses and 40 deaths in the area. In 2019, there were 100 overdoses and 23 deaths, and last year there were 121 overdoses and six deaths, Thorton said.
The decline in local fatal overdoses is attributed to the availability of Narcan, which can be purchased at pharmacies, and their use by fire and police departments in the past few years, health and public safety officials say.
In addition, many users have sought treatment at places like Column Health and Herren Wellness and Recovery Center among others, they say.
Seekonk paramedics have given out several kits, according to firefighter and paramedic Tim Goodwin, emergency medical services coordinator for the Seekonk fire department.
“So far, it’s going really well,” Goodwin said.
Between 2016 and 2019, four people have suffered fatal overdoses in Seekonk before it jumped to eight in 2020, according to the state.
“The opioid problem has been a problem for years,” Goodwin said.
However, he said officials hope the Narcan program will help save lives and reverse that trend.
“We’re always trying to promote the health and well-being of people in Seekonk, not only the residents, but people who may be passing through,” Goodwin said.
In order to get help, call the Massachusetts Substance Use Hotline at 1-800-327-5050 or go to helplinema.org.
