attleboro dye works fire

The former Attleboro Dye Works in Seekonk went up in flames in May 2012. Seekonk has been approved for a $250,000 grant to clean up the contaminated property.

 submitted

Attleboro and Seekonk have been awarded state grants to clean up contaminated land.

Attleboro is earmarked for $249,540 and Seekonk $250,000 in Brownfields Redevelopment Fund awards, state officials announced Monday.